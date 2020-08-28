Why New Mutants Changes Magik’s Backstory From The Comics

While comic books are filled with plenty of characters who have completely straight-forward and easy-to-grasp origins, they are balanced out by the creations who wind up being impressively complex, with backstories that are deeply rooted within multiple decades-worth of canon. These particular individuals can prove to be quite the challenge for filmmakers trying to adapt them into a live-action medium – and Illyana Rasputin a.k.a. Magik is a perfect example. Soon we will be seeing the sword-wielding hero make her feature debut played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the film The New Mutants, but fans shouldn’t expect her to be a carbon copy from the page, as writer/director Josh Boone has confirmed that the production needed to make some simplifications to her biography.

This was one of the many topics I discussed with the filmmaker last week when I had the chance to interview him about the latest Marvel adaptation hitting theaters. We spent time talking about each of the main characters on the titular team, and while talking about Magik the main point of conversation was about how convoluted her origin in the comics is, and how she had to be simplified to a certain extent in The New Mutants. Check out Josh Boone’s comments by clicking play on the video below: