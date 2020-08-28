The Original Bill And Ted Face The Music Ending Was Totally Different And Really Sad

The ending changed a lot. Our original ending in this movie was a very somber, very quiet one in our very first draft. It was very personal. There was no reality coming unglued. It was, Bill and Ted had -- in an act of incredible hubris 30 years ago -- spent a hundred thousand dollars to rent the Rose Bowl for their 30 year anniversary. Assuming it would be just packed, and they’d do a triumphant 30 year reunion tour, or 30 year anniversary tour. And now it's getting close to that, and they've sold literally zero tickets because their careers tanked, But they still have to perform at the Rose Bowl, or at least go there. We had a scene where they go and try to get their money back from the Rose Bowl. And they're like, ‘No! Not possible.’ And we actually brought the movie to the end of the Rose Bowl, and it was empty, and no one was ever there and they failed. They failed. They never came up with the song. And they go home. And then, they just hear this music playing, and they realize it was never them. It was never them. It was their kids. And that was our original ending.