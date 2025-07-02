Were Ross And Rachel On A Break? After Jonathan Bailey Dressed Like Friends’ Ross Gellar On The Jurassic World Rebirth Red Carpet, We All Needed To Know

Press tours often give celebs the opportunity to show out when it comes to fashion, and it seems like outfits drawing inspiration from their movies is as trendy as ever. Margot Robbie made a Barbiecore splash while promoting Barbie, Zendaya channeled her inner tennis player for Challengers, and I’m admittedly still obsessed with Dakota Johnson’s spidery looks for Madame Web. Jonathan Bailey recently followed the same trend with a hilariously fitting Friends reference during his press tour for Jurassic World: Rebirth, necessitating his shared opinion on the enduring debate at the center of one of the most popular 90’s sitcoms.

Bailey was asked about his red carpet look at the London premiere of the latest dino-friendly blockbuster, topped off by his Friends baseball cap. He acknowledged that part of the inspiration came from the character Ross Gellar’s status as a paleontologist, the occupation shared by his Jurassic World: Rebirth character, Dr. Henry Loomis. In turn, Bailey was then asked by ExtraTV if he thought Loomis would agree with Ross' argument that he and Rachel were on a break during his alleged infidelity. Bailey laughed at the question, saying

Yeah. He does, yeah. He’s got strong ethics.

People have been debating whether these two Friends characters were broken up when Ross decided to spend the night with another woman. In the show, the issue is never really resolved, with characters taking sides throughout the run of the show. However the issue persists, and fans have been weighing in even years after Friends came to a close in 2004. I guess, paleontologists have to stick together, and according to Bailey, they share the same relationship ethics, as he totally takes Ross’s side with this one.

Bailey also revealed that his fashion inspiration was more than just the paleontologist detail. His entire outfit drew a heavy 90s influence, and the Friends logo was also a call back to the decade when the OG Jurassic Park was released. Additionally, the look in question was intended to emulate Steven Spielberg, who is known for his hat/jacket combinations and was the director and mastermind behind the first two Jurassic films. I love how many hidden messages are in one press tour outfit, and how much thought Bailey is putting into his looks.

(Image credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

I love when actors get creative with their press tour fashion, especially when it connects so seamlessly to their characters. It was just one red carpet look, but the Bridgerton star found a way to reference 90s sitcoms, Spielberg, and the culture surrounding Jurassic Park. He also managed to give his two cents into the most enduring relationship debates on TV. You may not agree with him or his fellow paleontologist, but you can’t deny this is one of his best looks yet, and these fashion moments are something I definitely don’t need a break from.

When Jonathan Bailey isn’t rocking an iconic look at a movie premiere, he is starring in Jurassic World: Rebirth, which just landed in theaters nationwide. For more information on other exciting blockbusters heading to the big screen this summer, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule.