Russell Crowe’s Mobster Film Just Landed A New Star

Russell Crowe has cemented himself as one of the most talented actors of his generation and, over the course of his 30-year career, he’s treated us to a variety of great performances. From the daring Maximus in Gladiator to the wise Jor-El in Man of Steel, the New Zealand-born actor has pretty much done it all. Right now, he’s currently ripping across movie screens as an unstable man with serious road rage in Unhinged. One of Crowe’s upcoming projects is mob thriller American Son, and the project has now added another star to its cast.