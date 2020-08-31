Late Actor Chadwick Boseman Now Has The Most Liked Tweet Ever

2020 has been a difficult year for a variety of reasons. Celebrity deaths have been no exception, as plenty of beloved icons in film and music have passed away over the past months. The latest of these devastating losses was Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at the age of 42 following a battle with colon cancer. Boseman's death is an emotional blow to the countless moviegoers who idolized and saw themselves in the late actor, and the significance of that moment can be seen via social media as he now has the most-liked tweet of all time.