Reservoir Dogs: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Quentin Tarantino Cult Classic

Before he became one of the most acclaimed and recognizable names in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino was a lowly video store clerk who absorbed films like oxygen and immersed himself in the universal language of cinema. What changed Tarantino's career trajectory was 1992's Reservoir Dogs, the writer/director's outstanding cult-favorite first film that paved the way for his excellent sophomore feature, Pulp Fiction — i.e. the revered masterpiece that launched this young filmmaker into Hollywood superstardom.

A lot has been said about the making of this beloved indie cult classic, particularly as it went from being a humble indie to an early '90s cinematic favorite. Let's explore some behind-the-scenes facts about Quentin Tarantino's celebrated introduction, Reservoir Dogs.

(This article contains spoilers from Reservoir Dogs!)