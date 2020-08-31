Robert Downey Jr. Shares Final Memory Of Chadwick Boseman From Infinity War

At the end of the third Avengers, the Infinity War, we all kind of lose together. And I remember it was one of those few days that all of the Avengers were together. It was just the way he walked on set and the immense success that had occurred and rightfully so with Black Panther and he was just in this kind of stratus of his own. But always, always humble, always hard working, always a smile on his face. Now, looking back, all the more I realize what an incredibly graceful human being he was.