Bill And Ted Face The Music Broke A Surprising World Record

Approximately a decade after it was first announced to the public, Bill and Ted Face the Music is finally out, and judging by the critical reactions, it seems like it was worth that long wait. But the third Bill and Ted entry will also go down in history for breaking a surprising world record: the most people playing air guitar online simultaneously.