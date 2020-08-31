Bill And Ted Face The Music Broke A Surprising World Record

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Approximately a decade after it was first announced to the public, Bill and Ted Face the Music is finally out, and judging by the critical reactions, it seems like it was worth that long wait. But the third Bill and Ted entry will also go down in history for breaking a surprising world record: the most people playing air guitar online simultaneously.
Considering how often Alex Winter’s Bill Preston and Keanu Reeves’ Ted Logan frequently break out into air guitar when they’re excited, then naturally the Bill and Ted fandom were the most worthy group of people to break this unique Guinness World Record. Check out this efforts to do so on August 24 in the below video:
In order to break the Guinness World Record for most people playing air guitar online simultaneously, a minimum of 100 people needed to participate. Thanks to 10 separate Zoom calls, that amount was far exceeded, with 186 breaking out in air guitar all at once. As the certificate shown at the end of the video declares, that’s “officially amazing.”
It would have been difficult for Bill and Ted Face the Music to break any box office records right now even if it had a normal theatrical run given the way the world is, but this is one record that the threequel and its fandom can truly call its own. After all, it’s not like 200 Tenet fans will come together to play air guitar online in the coming weeks… not that I wouldn’t watch that, but it just wouldn’t have the same appeal.
Now I won’t share any major spoilers for Bill and Ted Face the Music here for those of you haven’t seen it, but it should come as no surprise that even as middle-aged family men whose musical careers haven’t gone the way they hoped, the two eponymous characters are still the same lovable goofballs we remember from 1989 and 1991. That includes them playing air guitar a handful of times, including with their old pal Death, as shown in the first Face the Music trailer.
At the time of this writing, Bill and Ted Face the Music ranks at 79% among professional critics on Rotten Tomatoes, just 1% lower than Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’s score and far past Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey’s score of 55%. So clearly a lot of people enjoyed the threequel, including CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell, who said in his review that Face the Music “delivers good laughs and big heart in a very tight 88-minute package.”
Along with Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves obviously reprising their respective roles, Bill and Ted Face the Music’s cast includes William Sadler as Death, Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Kristen Schaal as Kelly, Erinn Hayes as Princess Elizabeth, Jayma Mays as Princess Joanna and Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, among others. Dean Parisot directed the movie, and original Bill and Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon returned to pen the script.
Along with playing in select theaters, Bill and Ted Face the Music is also available to rent or purchase on VOD now. Look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what other movies are set to come out later this year.