Bill And Ted Face The Music Ending: What Happened And What Could Be Next

Warning: spoilers for Bill & Ted Face The Music are in play. If you haven’t faced the music for yourself, head out and come back once you’ve returned from your most excellent trip into the present future of this threequel.

After almost 30 years of trying to save the world of the Bill & Ted universe, the long awaited threequel Bill & Ted Face The Music has delivered a moment we’ve heard hyped for quite some time. As prophesied by the future peoples of San Dimas, California, the song that united all of time and reality has now finally been written, played, and deployed into the world.

Thanks to Bill & Ted Face The Music’s purely joyful ending, we now know how and why this occasion has finally taken its place in human history, and it’s a hell of a ride. Here now is your last chance to turn away from spoilers safely, as we’re about to dive into the ending of director Dean Parisot’s trilogy capping film, and what it could say about the future of Bill & Ted. Still here? Then, LET’S ROCK!