Netflix's The Four Seasons Ended With A Way In For Season 2 To Happen, And I Already Have Ideas About What Could Be Next
SPOILERS are ahead for The Four Seasons, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.
I think a lot of us have found the latest of the best shows to binge watch on Netflix: Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons miniseries! I devoured the comedy in just a couple of sittings, and I already want more. Following the ending, I need to talk about why I’m betting on a second season, and what I think it could be about.
The Four Seasons Ending Felt Like A Cliffhanger To Me
I was flabbergasted that the show killed off Steve Carell’s Nick, but the plot point allowed for the series to really end on an emotional note that empowered the friend group to appreciate what they have and not be so hard on his girlfriend, Ginny. In fact, there’s a sweet scene where Nick’s ex-wife Anne gets to bond with her and make amends. But the real jaw-dropper was when it was revealed that Ginny is pregnant with Nick’s baby.
Since the last moment of the show ends with Anne announcing the news before a quick fade to black, I can’t help but think the creators intended it to leave me wanting more in the first place. And, I did a little digging on what they had to say about a possible Season 2. As co-creator Tracey Wigfield told TV Insider:
So, they are already thinking about it, right? Tina Fey also said this:
You could definitely tell Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo and so forth were having a blast together, so why not do Season 2? But, I know what you’re wondering, what could it be about?
I Think The Ending Leaves Room For Season 2 To Explore A New Theme For The Friend Group
The Four Seasons wasn’t as close to The White Lotus as I thought, while we wait for Season 4 (but I also didn’t know it was based on one of the movies from the 80s), and we knew it wouldn’t be an anthology, but i do think it could pull a little something from that series. This season of the show I felt was really focused on romantic relationships, and how they can really shift with time. As Nick and Anne’s relationship falls apart, the other two couples are really tested regarding their own partnerships, and there’s a running discussion around “working” at a marriage.
I think since Ginny being pregnant is the big reveal in the ending, the next batch of four seasons between the friend group could focus on their relationship with parenthood and kids. Ginny will be getting ready to be a mom for the first time, while Anne will be continuing to parent her daughter now as a single mother. Then there’s Jack and Kate, who have a daughter as well, who didn’t play a role in the first season, and Danny and Claude, who specifically discussed being happy they don’t have kids so far. I could see Ginny getting pregnant being a real fire starter for these parenting conversations to be discussed, and it would, of course, put them in more funny situations.
We'll be on the lookout for info on a potential second season. Until then check out what other 2025 Netflix releases are on the way.
