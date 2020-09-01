Christopher Nolan Reveals How He And Robert Pattinson Navigated The Batman During Tenet Filming

Try as he might have, Robert Pattinson’s audition for The Batman wasn’t much of a secret to his Tenet director, and former Batman helmer in his own right Christopher Nolan. So naturally, you’d think that with the cat out of the bag, those two would be cleared to have their own in-jokes and chats pertaining to Pattinson’s new gig. However, Nolan himself has cleared the air as to how exactly they navigated the subject of The Batman during their filming, and it was pretty much what you’d expect.