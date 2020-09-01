Christopher Nolan Reveals How He And Robert Pattinson Navigated The Batman During Tenet Filming

Leave a Comment
Try as he might have, Robert Pattinson’s audition for The Batman wasn’t much of a secret to his Tenet director, and former Batman helmer in his own right Christopher Nolan. So naturally, you’d think that with the cat out of the bag, those two would be cleared to have their own in-jokes and chats pertaining to Pattinson’s new gig. However, Nolan himself has cleared the air as to how exactly they navigated the subject of The Batman during their filming, and it was pretty much what you’d expect.
As Christopher Nolan is promoting Tenet with various outlets and journalists, the subject of how he and Robert Pattinson handled The Batman was bound to get traction. And the truth is, when speaking with CNA, Nolan confirmed that there was definitely discussion between the two parties, but it was kept to one particular section of their time working together.
He certainly did not ask me for any advice. We kept a respectful silence around the issue until very near the end of the shoot. We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through.
Surely if anyone knew the pressures and pitfalls of making a movie like The Batman, it’d be the director that revitalized the character through The Dark Knight Trilogy. While this isn’t exactly an exact comparison, as director Matt Reeves’ approach to the Batman mythos looks wildly different from Christopher Nolan’s methodology and story content, there’s still a special mold of hero that needs to be accounted for.
No matter who your favorite Batman may be, they’re always bound to the dark, restrained wardrobe as the Caped Crusader, and a lavish but moody lifestyle as Bruce Wayne himself. So even though The Batman and The Dark Knight are two different animals, there’s certainly some tips that Christopher Nolan could provide that would help Robert Pattinson get a leg up on the production he’s currently engaged in. And judging by what we’ve seen in the first footage that’s come online from DC Fandome, that advise worked out pretty well.
While audiences will have to wait a little longer than previously expected to see the total picture of The Batman revealed, that teaser crafted from only 25% of the film being shot is a pretty powerful debut for Robert Pattinson’s Batman. All thanks, in part, to Christopher Nolan’s sage advice and good natured jokes, which were easily compartmentalized into their efforts to create box office history together. That is something the folks going out to theaters won’t have to wait too long to cash in on, as Tenet is currently in theaters throughout international territories, with early access screenings starting in domestic markets today, where available.