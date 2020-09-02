Bill And Ted Face The Music's Best Song Ever Is Actually Set To A Beatles Track

*The following contains minor spoilers for Bill and Ted Face the Music. *

Bill and Ted Face the Music tells a story decades in the making, where our two titular heroes finally work to create the iconic song which will bring the world together, as foretold by the future. That meant that everything in the film was building to the big musical moment, and it truly needed to be something special. Of course, actually trying to create the greatest song ever would have been a herculean task, and director Dean Parisot admits that in the end, they didn't really try to do that, but the movie did start in the perfect place for a movie trying to do something special with music, The Beatles.