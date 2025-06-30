What’s Going On At HGTV? Another Series Got Canceled, And It’s The Fourth Time It’s Happened Recently

It's safe to say that HGTV's lineup of original series looked very different when the 2025 TV premiere schedule started up, at least compared to how it looks now. The cable network has made several unanticipated decisions very recently that resulted in a whopping four different unscripted projects joining the list of this year's canceled and ending TV shows.

Home and Garden Television? More like Hastily Gone TV, amirite? You know what? Never mind. Let's just focus on the array of axed shows.

Farmhouse Fixer Canceled After Three Seasons

For the past four decades or so, Jonathan Knight has performed for adoring fans around the world as part of the group New Kids on the Block, which has reached the point where they've been able to settle into a Las Vegas residency this year. Which is exactly what Knight was busy with when he got the news that his New England-set renovation series Farmhouse Fixer was canceled by HGTV without the chance of Season 4 happening.

Knight took to Instagram to share the sour news with fans, as seen below.

A post shared by Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez (@jonathanrknight) A photo posted by on

Though disappointed, saying he's still making sense of the cause for the cancellation, Knight stuck to the high road and focused more on being thankful for the fans that showed up enough times to make the three existing seasons happen for him and co-host Kristina Crestin. And wouldn't you know it, his NKOTB mate Donnie Wahlberg (whose own series Blue Bloods was canceled ahead of him landing a new Boston-set spinoff) shared the following inspirational response:

On to the next one! You got this. We are all ready for what you do next! ❤️

It'll be interesting to see if Knight and Crestin do indeed work together again within the world of home renovation series, or if this experience was enough to sate him and keep him tethered to the musical side of things.

Izzy Does It Was Canceled After Just One Season

Contractor Izzy Battres managed to earn his own sizable fandom during his years working on Flip or Flop, to the point where HGTV gave him his own spotlight series focusing on his family's renovation business in Santa Ana, CA. Izzy Does It debuted on February 5, 2025, and quickly had fans streaming the show with Max subscriptions and Discovery+ subs.

Alas, it appears as if not enough people were making the new show appointment television, and Battres himself went public with the cancellation news while replying to a fan's comment on one of his Instagram posts. When asked when audiences could expect a new season, the contractor and host responded with:

It’s a tough one to share, but there’s no Season 2 on the way. Even so, this chapter was something really special!! 😄

Fans were not very happy to hear that particular update, with plenty of comments questioning why HGTV would get rid of such a family-friendly series.

Married To Real Estate Was Axed After Four Seasons

The longtime host of Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, Egypt Sherrod teamed up with her hubby Mike Jackson for (among other projects) the series Married to Real Estate, which debuted on HGTV in 2022. Despite seemingly being a popular show for the channel, Sherrod shocked fans recently with the reveal that their show was canceled before a fifth season could come together. Taking to Instagram, Sherrod shared the following, as well as plenty of appreciation with fans, followers, and crew members.

Mike and I Just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and we're met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate. . . . There's more to say, and we'll share soon. But for now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We've been here before. We'll keep counting those blessings-and keep it moving. Stay tuned.

It's unclear if, as it seemed with Jonathan Knight, Egypt Sherrod has insight into why HGTV canceled the series that she doesn't necessarily agree with. But for now, she's keeping mum on the cause of the matter, and is content to view this turn of events as a blessing in wolf's clothing.

Bargain Block Hit The Chopping Block After Four Seasons

Debuting in 2021, Bargain Block was hosted by significant others Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas as well as Shea Hicks Whitfield, with Detroit-area homes getting turned from sloppy spots into high-profile homes. It was enough of a hit over its first four seasons that HGTV ordered Season 5 in December 2024, two months after the spinoff Bargain Block: New Orleans premiered.

Unfortunately for all involved, HGTV execs reported reversed the renewal decision in February, after the crew spent months setting up for a new production window. Here's how Bynum noted it on Instagram:

Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.

Instead of a new season, HGTV will package already recorded footage into multiple additional episodes that will air at some point later this year.

With all these HGTV cancellations happening, one has to wonder what's up with The Flip Off Season 2 with Tarek and Heather El-Moussa and Christina Haack? Will that finally get a greenlight one of these days, or will more of the network's original series have to get shut down first?