Scream 5: Will The Original Cast Survive The New Sequel? Here’s What David Arquette Thinks

The past few years have been a great time for horror fans, as the genre's renaissance saw a variety of critically and financially successful movies hit theaters over the years. Beloved franchises have also returned to theaters, including Halloween and Child's Play. Moviegoers were delighted to hear that Scream 5 was happening thanks to Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. David Arquette and Courteney Cox have both signed on to reprise their roles, with Neve Campbell in talks to play Sidney Prescott. But will the original stars survive their upcoming clash with Ghostface? Arquette recently offered some thoughts on the subject.
Every installment in the Scream franchise thus far has starred the original trio of heroes: Sidney, Dewey, and Gale. All four movies saw those heroes survive their near death experiences, but fans are wondering if they could be killed off in Scream 5. David Arquette was recently asked about this possibility, and said:
Oh, you never know! Everyone should always be worried! It’s a very scary horror film! Who knows what can happen! But I’d like to see them all [survive]. I love that they’ve all survived this long.
Dewey has spoken. Because while Scream is a franchise that is known for breaking horror rules, it looks like the actor wants he and the OG stars to survive their next adventure in Scream 5. Of course, Neve Campbell will have to officially sign on to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in order for that to happen.
David Arquette shared his hopes for Scream 5 during an interview with Hollywood Life. The 48 year-old actor was the first returning actor to sign on for Scream 5, to the delight of the generations of fans out there. Courteney Cox quickly followed suit, so the upcoming sequel will catch us up on the happenings between Gale and Dewey. And hopefully they manage to survive their next encounter.
When we last saw Gale and Dewey, they were living a domesticated life in Woodsboro. David Arquette's character as the police Sheriff in Scream 4, while continued to write from home. Gale got seriously injured in Wes Craven's final sequel, but the trio of OG heroes worked together to stop Emma Roberts' Jill in the final hospital conflict.
Before any casting announcements were made, Neve Campbell revealed that she was in talks to return for Scream 5. The iconic actress was seemingly pleased with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's vision, and how it honored Wes Craven in the process. And while a few newcomers have joined the cast, no official word from Campbell has arrived as of yet.
Scream 5 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on January 14th, 2022.