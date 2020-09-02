Scream 5: Will The Original Cast Survive The New Sequel? Here’s What David Arquette Thinks

The past few years have been a great time for horror fans, as the genre's renaissance saw a variety of critically and financially successful movies hit theaters over the years. Beloved franchises have also returned to theaters, including Halloween and Child's Play. Moviegoers were delighted to hear that Scream 5 was happening thanks to Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. David Arquette and Courteney Cox have both signed on to reprise their roles, with Neve Campbell in talks to play Sidney Prescott. But will the original stars survive their upcoming clash with Ghostface? Arquette recently offered some thoughts on the subject.