Sounds Like Dune's Director Has Big Plans For One Iconic Character

Nobody knows quite what to expect from Denis Villeneuve's Dune when it hits theaters in December. The Frank Herbert novel is one of the iconic creations in science fiction history, but there are those that have felt that the book is essentially unfilmable, and the difficulty had during the one previous big-screen attempt would seem to bear that out to at least some degree. There's so much going on in the novel that the director is going to have to make some significant choices about where to put the focus, and he says that one character that is very important to the new film is Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica.