4 Things Disney's Live-Action Mulan Does Better Than The Original

In other words, I still love 1998’s Mulan and I don’t particularly want to get into the conversation about which film is better as a whole. They each came out at different times, serve their own purposes and should be appreciated in their own corners of Disney’s library. Seeing this movie actually made me appreciate the original version in new ways and gave me nostalgia for it in a unique way that didn’t take away from my viewing of this new movie. You can read my review of Mulan, and I highly recommend seeing what other critics think as well. Here, I’d like to talk about the aspects of 2020’s Mulan where I thought Niki Caro’s film improves upon the 1998 source material.