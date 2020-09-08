A Clockwork Orange: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You May Not Know About Stanley Kubrick's Movie

If one were to assemble a list of the most controversial films of all time, it would be inexcusably incomplete without mention of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. Based on author Anthony Burgess’ notorious book of the same name, the movie is known not only for its frank and disturbing approach to sex and violence, but also for actually being pulled from cinemas in the U.K. following its release due to accusations that it was inspiring crime in real life.

And at the same time it’s a piece of work that is considered by many to be one of the great examples of 20th century cinema.