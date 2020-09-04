Cuties Director Has Received Death Threats Following Backlash Over Netflix Poster

If you aren't up on the story, Cuties follows 11-year-old Amy, a Senegalese Muslim girl living in France, who joins a dance team called the “cuties,” despite her family’s traditional values. The film tackles themes of hyper-sexualization, but was not made to glorify or promote it in any way. The outcry came about because of the poster and not because people had seen the film or had the context of the imagery they were seeing in the marketing for Cuties, since the movie does not reach Netflix until September 9.

The streaming platform responded by changing the poster and issuing the following apology: