Amber Heard Fires Back After Johnny Depp Tries To Move Court Date For Fantastic Beasts Filming

Later as part of the libel case, Amber Heard did detail some of the abuses she says she encountered with Johnny Depp, telling the court that he got violent during an incident in which he severed his finger and also held her “hostage” when she visited while he was filming one of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Oppositely, Depp has said he severed his finger when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him and that Amber Heard was the person who got violent, particularly when she found out about the actor’s notable financial problems.