Chris Pine Still Sounds Enthusiastic, Though Star Trek Hasn’t Revealed Plans For Another Sequel Yet

The "corporate restructuring" that Chris Pine refers to here is the fact that Paramount has a new President in Emma Watts, the former head of 20th Century Fox who left there following the Disney acquisition. It's been reported that one of her top priorities in her new job is figuring out where to go next with the Star Trek franchise. There are multiple options on the table as Legion creator Noah Hawley has recently been working on a script and the project that Quentin Tarantino had been teasing for some time also has a script, though at this point it seems unlikely Tarantino would actually direct it.