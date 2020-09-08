Miles Teller Recalls The First Time Tom Cruise Got Back Into Maverick Gear On The Top Gun Set

Well I remember the first – we’re all down in Fallon, Nevada where Top Gun is. You know, I think we’re getting like fitted or Tom was about to go up for a flight. And he put the Maverick helmet on for the first time. I started a Maverick chant. That was a pretty surreal moment. It’s such a legendary character for so many different generations. This movie came out before I was born and for a lot of my friends this is their favorite movie and they are pissed off I am in it.