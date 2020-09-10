All The Paranormal Activity Movies, Ranked

3. Paranormal Activity (2007)

The one that started it all, the first movie is particularly special because it’s so bare bones. It’s about a boyfriend and girlfriend who move into a new home together and are haunted by a ghost. They set up a camera, and then weird occurrences start happening. And that’s it. It’s just a ghost story with modern-day technology. How genius is that?

Well, so genius that it spawned a bunch of sequels, some great, and some terrible. But the first Paranormal Activity still feels special, even today since it has genuine scares and a phenomenal climax. If you can just try to forget some of the later movies, then you can truly enjoy and get freaked out by this fairly simplistic story.