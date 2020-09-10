Wait, Is Wonder Woman 1984 Being Delayed Yet Again?

Assuming Wonder Woman 1984 gets moved again, that will be its sixth release date. Once upon a time, the sequel was scheduled for December 13, 2019, but then was moved up to November 1 of the same year. Then Warner Bros decided to hold Wonder Woman 1984 for June 5, 2020, meaning it would have come out basically three full years years after its predecessor. Once the pandemic got out of control, the studio shifted Diana of Themyscira’s next theatrical adventure to August 13 and moved it again to its current October slot.