Sony Has Some Thoughts About Releasing $200 Million Dollar Movies Right Now

2020 has been the definition of disaster for the movie industry. Theaters were closed all over the world for several months and are only reopening very slowly in some places. Productions of new films had to be halted as well, causing delays in when those films will be released, but with no idea when theatrical viewing would be back to normal, who even knows when any of these movies would be viewable anyway? All the movie studios have reacted to this change in the status quo in different ways, but Sony is making one thing clear, it won't be releasing major tentpole movies until major tentpole audiences are available to see them.