Looks Like Disneyland Has Taken Another Step Towards Full Reopening

This is a small, but certainly necessary, step toward Disneyland Resort reopening. There are certainly many different factors that will need to come together before Disneyland is able to reopen, but one of them is that it needs to make financial sense for Disney to do so. Even if California gave the all-clear now, which Disneyland is apparently ready for, if table service restaurants weren't able to seat enough people to make them worth opening, they wouldn't open at all. Disneyland's theme parks will certainly open to limited capacity, but whatever that fraction that's allowed is, it needs to be large enough to make it financially worth opening in the first place.