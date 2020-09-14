Marvel Fans Notice Captain America Goof In Avengers: Endgame

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe came to a head at the end of Phase Three, which featured The Russo Brothers' pair of Avengers movies. Both Infinity War and Endgame were massive ensemble pieces, with the latter movie providing an end to beloved characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America. And while Endgame has been universally acclaimed and is currently the highest grossing movie of all time, fans recently noticed a goof in the movie related to Chris Evans' signature hero.
In the third act of Avengers: Endgame, Thanos is resurrected in the time heist, bringing his army to reign fire on Avengers Compound in the present. Before the iconic portals sequence, Captain America engages the Mad Titan in hand to hand combat, with his signature Vibranium shield being broken in half in the process. But in a later shot with the portals, the shield seems to have mysteriously recovered. Check it out below.
Whoops. Avengers: Endgame required an insane amount of visual effects, particularly in the epic final battle against Thanos and his forces. And it looks like the detail about Captain America's shield was quickly forgotten when the artists and editors were busy adding in every hero in the entire the MCU and an entire army. Hey, nobody's perfect.
The above image comes to us from Reddit, when an eagle eyed Marvel fan spotted the subtle goof in Avengers: Endgame's iconic portal sequence. In it see can see the massive army that assembled to battle against Thanos, including The Avengers, Guardians, Ravagers, Asgardians, Wakandans, and Sorcerers. It's perhaps the most epic moment of the entire Infinity Saga, although it does seem to feature an error with Cap's shield.
The Russo Brothers fit a ton of thrilling content into Avengers: Endgame's 181-minute runtime, and the epic final battle was no exception. It was a sequence filled with peaks and valleys, including Captain America's solo fight with Thanos. Things looked dire when Chris Evan's hero was left alone facing Thanos and the full force of his army. Luckily, back up arrived just in time.
The image Captain America's broken shield was definitely a powerful one, and teased that the character could seemingly perish at any time. In the end that wasn't the case, and Steve Rogers continued battling on, and got to utter the phrase "Avengers, assemble." And after that fight, the Steve was finally given his happy ending with Peggy.
Captain America's shield will continue to live on, as an aged Steve handed it to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. Fans will get to see how this turn of events plays out in Disney+'s upcoming series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Is Sam destined to become the next Captain America? Only time will tell.
