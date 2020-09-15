How The Poirot Films Are Different From Traditional Christie Adaptations

In an occasion that doesn’t always come up in the course of normal life, especially thanks to the current climate of world events, I was able to stand next to the bar of the Karnak and speak with Mr. Prichard for a good length of time. I even got to learn some amazing things about how Death on the Nile benefited greatly from Murder on the Orient Express’ surprise and stealthy success back in 2017. With the film overperforming according to estimates in Europe, as well as in the US, then-studio 20th Century Fox was emboldened to go ahead with the adaptation of Death on the Nile; a book that not only was on Kenneth Branagh and writer Michael Green’s personal agenda to adapt, but also a tome which just so happens to be the first book of Agatha Christie’s that her great-grandson got to enjoy.