Jaws’ Author Finally Explains Whether The Shark Or The Mayor Is The Story’s Real Villain

Well, clearly the shark is the primary villain since he’s the one that actually bites people, but the mayor is a contributing villain because by his failure to take action and his denial, he puts more people in jeopardy, and more people get killed. And then he realizes the error of his ways, so he’s partly redeemed. As he says, ‘My kids were on that beach too.’ So we have some sympathy for him because here’s a guy who’s been elected to serve the greater good for the greatest number, the citizens of Amity, and he’s trying to fulfill that mandate in the face of this violent and unpredictable uproar about horrible shark death in the waters of the island. So you can sympathize with his problems.