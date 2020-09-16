Jared Leto Is Getting Seriously Ripped For His Tron Role

Leave a Comment
Fans of the Tron franchise have wanted a third movie basically since the moment the second movie ended, but while Tron has always been something of a cult classic with many people, the title has never had the sort of broad appeal that has made new movies easy to green light. Still, a third Tron has been a topic of discussion for years, and more recently that talk has heated up as it's been confirmed that Jared Leto is set to star in the film, with Garth Davis reportedly on board to direct. And now it looks like a third Tron movie is even closer than we thought.
While all signs were pointing to Tron 3, or whatever it ends up being called, coming sooner rather than later, Jared Leto has essentially confirmed that production may only be a few months away, as a post to Instagram from the actor states he's beginning a new workout right now in order to get in shape for the film.
Certainly, getting into whatever physical shape is expected of Jared Leto will take some time, though if he's truly just "starting" his workout, and he looks like this right now, he's starting from a pretty solid position. This means that production probably isn't starting next month. At the same time, there's be no reason to start his Tron workout if filming wasn't expected to begin for a year, so it looks like the new Tron movie is closer than most were expecting.
Of course, while a new Tron movie is on the way, that doesn't mean we know a great deal about what it actually is. Even calling the movie Tron 3, or Tron: Ascension as the planned follow up to Tron: Legacy was going to be called once upon a time, is not a guarantee because it's unclear if the movie we're getting is actually a direct follow up to Legacy. When Jared Leto's name was first rumored for a Tron film the plan was reported to be more spinoff than sequel. At this point, we just don't know.
Certainly, if Jared Leto is playing the lead in the new film then the movie won't be focusing on either Garret Hedlund's Sam Flynn or Olivia Wilde's Quorra, though it doesn't mean they won't be part of the new movie. Although, no casting confirmation has been made, and we might expect to have that if the movie really is moving forward at the speed it appears to be.
Whatever the movie ends up being, Tron fans are certainly going to be excited to see that the film, after years of hoping, now looks to really be moving forward. And it didn't even take the multiple decades of waiting that it did to get Tron: Legacy.