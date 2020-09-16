Jared Leto Is Getting Seriously Ripped For His Tron Role

Fans of the Tron franchise have wanted a third movie basically since the moment the second movie ended, but while Tron has always been something of a cult classic with many people, the title has never had the sort of broad appeal that has made new movies easy to green light. Still, a third Tron has been a topic of discussion for years, and more recently that talk has heated up as it's been confirmed that Jared Leto is set to star in the film, with Garth Davis reportedly on board to direct. And now it looks like a third Tron movie is even closer than we thought.