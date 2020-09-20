The Cool Way Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games Co-Star Josh Hutcherson Helped Kickstart Her Acting Career

The very first time that Jen was at the SAG Awards in LA and she was nominated for Winter's Bone and I was there for The Kids Are Alright stuff and she came over to me and told me this story about when she was about ten years old or something and she had seen a local newspaper in Kentucky that this young actor had gone out to California and was making his way as an actor and that was me. And she showed that to her parents and said 'Look I want to do this too, this kid is doing it.' So it's crazy that we ended up doing these movies together. It's just nuts.