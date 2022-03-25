How To Watch The Hunger Games Movies Streaming

The original Hunger Games franchise may be over, but the power of the Mockingjay symbol lives on. Plus, we can still revisit the epic movies starring Jennifer Lawrence at home. Looking for The Hunger Games movies on streaming? There are multiple options about how to see the four film adaptations based on Suzanne Collins’ bestselling YA novels.

The Hunger Games movies are not only great interpretations of their source material, it continues to be a chilling science fiction story with roots in real-life , great cinematic moments and a jumping off point for a number of now-famous actors . And there’s also an upcoming film spinoff planned at Lionsgate called The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, based on Suzanne Collins’ recent book. Here’s how you can stream each movie:

The Hunger Games (2012)

The first Hunger Games film introduced the world of Panem to audiences along with its beloved Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, before she became an Oscar winner. In the dystopian sci-fi movie, Katniss and Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta Mellark are chosen as the “tributes” for their mining community of District 12 for the 74th Hunger Games. At the games, Katniss and Peeta become reality TV stars who are interviewed, trained and showcased before they must fight the other young people from each District to the death.

Stream The Hunger Games on Hulu.

Rent/Buy The Hunger Games on Amazon.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire follows Katniss and Peeta after the District 12 tributes make history and both walk out of the competition alive. As Katniss becomes a symbol for a rebellion igniting across Panem, Donald Sutherland’s President Snow hits them with a curveball: Katniss and Peeta and other previous tributes are going back in the ring for the society’s big 75th games. Catching Fire also brings in a number of fan-favorites from the series, including Sam Claflin’s Finnick Odair, Jena Malone’s Johanna Mason and Jeffrey Wright’s Beetee.

Stream The Hunger Games: Catching Fire on Hulu.

Rent/Buy The Hunger Games: Catching Fire on Amazon.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The events that go down in the Hunger Games in Catching Fire rocks the corrupt establishment of the Capitol and causes mass destruction across Panem. Katniss finds herself leading a secret rebellion against President Snow in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. Katniss learns of the mysterious District 13 and begins to work with Julianne Moore’s President Coin to truly become the symbol the people need to overthrow Snow whilst Peeta remains at the grips of the Capitol as leverage for Snow against their cause.

Stream The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 on Hulu.

Rent/Buy The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 on Amazon.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The finale to The Hunger Games movies covers the second half of Suzanne Collins’ novel, Mockingjay, started by Mockingjay Part 1 in the movie prior. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 follows Katniss, Peeta, Gale, Finnick and Mahershala Ali’s Boggs venturing into the Capitol to take down President Snow once and for all. The last movie answers the question about whether Katniss and Peeta’s love story for the cameras is real and concludes what 2012’s The Hunger Games started.

Stream The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 on Hulu.

Rent/Buy The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 on Amazon.