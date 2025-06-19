The Hunger Games' Woody Harrelson Hasn't Owned A Phone In Years, But The New Haymitch Actor Still Managed To Get A Sweet Message After Nabbing The Role
From one Haymitch to another...
For over a decade, since the first Hunger Games movie came out, the role of Haymitch Abernathy has belonged solely to Woody Harrelson. However, now that one of the upcoming book adaptations is a prequel called Sunrise on the Reaping that explores the character’s own Hunger Games experiences as a teenager, newcomer Joseph Zada has been cast as a young Haymitch alongside a dream cast including Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close and more. Ahead of the movie soon filming this summer, yes, Zada heard from the original Haymitch.
The New Haymitch Actor Has Heard From Woody Harrelson
Joseph Zada has been promoting his new series We Were Liars recently, and with that, we’ve learned a lot more about the actor’s experience so far with being the new Hunger Games lead. For one, he told CinemaBlend that he’s learning about the cast the same way we are after being put through the ringer to get the role. Here’s what Zada said about connecting with Harrelson:
Even though Harrelson isn’t one to use a phone, Zada told Vanity Fair that he’s received a message from the actor’s niece to communicate his support for him taking on the role after him. How sweet is that?
Wait.. Why Doesn’t Woody Harrelson Have A Phone?
If you’re wondering why the heck a movie star like Woody Harrelson doesn’t have a phone, the actor actually talked about it last year on his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name (via THR). While in conversation with his co-host and Cheers co-star Ted Danson, revealed the piece of information before Harrelson expanded on why. Here’s his take:
Harrelson apparently gave up having a phone around four years ago because he realized he would spend way too much time on it. As he continued:
Hey, I’m sure a lot of us can relate to that! And as proved by what Joseph Zada said about his interaction with Harrelson, the actor still takes the time to communicate with people even if he doesn’t have his own phone. Woody Harrelson’s role in The Hunger Games movies is one of his best roles, so it’s great to hear he’s happy about the pick!
