The Hunger Games' Woody Harrelson Hasn't Owned A Phone In Years, But The New Haymitch Actor Still Managed To Get A Sweet Message After Nabbing The Role

For over a decade, since the first Hunger Games movie came out, the role of Haymitch Abernathy has belonged solely to Woody Harrelson. However, now that one of the upcoming book adaptations is a prequel called Sunrise on the Reaping that explores the character’s own Hunger Games experiences as a teenager, newcomer Joseph Zada has been cast as a young Haymitch alongside a dream cast including Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close and more . Ahead of the movie soon filming this summer, yes, Zada heard from the original Haymitch.

The New Haymitch Actor Has Heard From Woody Harrelson

Joseph Zada has been promoting his new series We Were Liars recently, and with that, we’ve learned a lot more about the actor’s experience so far with being the new Hunger Games lead. For one, he told CinemaBlend that he’s learning about the cast the same way we are after being put through the ringer to get the role . Here’s what Zada said about connecting with Harrelson:

I’ve been in Sydney with my family, just soaking up as much time as I can before I go off to film, but I did get a nice little message. From Woody’s niece, I think. He doesn’t have a phone. I’m sure I’ll speak to him eventually, but apparently he’s very happy for me.

Even though Harrelson isn’t one to use a phone, Zada told Vanity Fair that he’s received a message from the actor’s niece to communicate his support for him taking on the role after him. How sweet is that?

Wait.. Why Doesn’t Woody Harrelson Have A Phone?

If you’re wondering why the heck a movie star like Woody Harrelson doesn’t have a phone, the actor actually talked about it last year on his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name (via THR ). While in conversation with his co-host and Cheers co-star Ted Danson, revealed the piece of information before Harrelson expanded on why. Here’s his take:

I just don’t like to have to be readily available to any human being at any time. And plus, that’s not the reason. I like to be in touch with people, in a way, but I don’t like the appendage on my appendage.

Harrelson apparently gave up having a phone around four years ago because he realized he would spend way too much time on it. As he continued:

I made a thing where I’m like, ‘OK, I’m gonna set a two-hour limit on my phone… It’s like 9:30. I’ve already hit my limit at 9:30. So I woke up and I’ve been on it two hours already, because you know how it can just keep going and going.

Hey, I’m sure a lot of us can relate to that! And as proved by what Joseph Zada said about his interaction with Harrelson, the actor still takes the time to communicate with people even if he doesn’t have his own phone. Woody Harrelson’s role in The Hunger Games movies is one of his best roles , so it’s great to hear he’s happy about the pick!