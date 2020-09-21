Why Joel Kinnaman Couldn’t Recognize Himself While Shooting The Secrets We Keep

The Secrets We Keep is a dramatic thriller that keeps the audience guessing in terms of what the truth behind Maja and Thomas’ potential history actually is throughout the entirety of its narrative. Part of the reason the film is able to maintain such thematic tension so well is because of the performances that actors like Joel Kinnaman give, with him channeling the rage of captivity into the drama of trying to plead one’s innocence. The results are undeniable, as Kinnaman’s chemistry with friend and collaborator Noomi Rapace also lends to a pair of performances that see both scene partners knowing how and when to push each other to another level of cinematic confrontation. Though it should be noted, Joel Kinnaman did go on record as saying filming The Suicide Squad was like filming his first comedy.