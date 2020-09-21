Bond Villain Actor Michael Lonsdale Is Dead At 89

Per the announcement, made by Lonsdale’s agent Olivier Loiseau and reported by THR, the actor passed away at his home in Paris. While Michael Lonsdale is arguably best known for his work in Moonraker, his resume included some other titles that might ring some bells with a modern audience. Films such as The Name of The Rose, Ronin, and Munich were among those most memorable, which is only a capper to a career in stage and screen that saw Lonsdale entertaining the world since he first appeared on stage in 1955, making his way into a film career with 1956’s It Happened in Aden.