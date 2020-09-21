Bond Villain Actor Michael Lonsdale Is Dead At 89

Leave a Comment
One of the most iconic villains from the entire rogue’s gallery of the James Bond franchise is, without a question, Moonraker’s Hugo Drax. Played by acting legend Michael Lonsdale, the larger then life Bond villain shined rather brightly in a film that’s a controversial conversation starter in the 007 catalog. No matter your thoughts on the film, there’s no question that Lonsdale’s performance was a grade A winner. This is something we remember fondly today, upon learning today that Michael Lonsdale has passed away at age 89.
Per the announcement, made by Lonsdale’s agent Olivier Loiseau and reported by THR, the actor passed away at his home in Paris. While Michael Lonsdale is arguably best known for his work in Moonraker, his resume included some other titles that might ring some bells with a modern audience. Films such as The Name of The Rose, Ronin, and Munich were among those most memorable, which is only a capper to a career in stage and screen that saw Lonsdale entertaining the world since he first appeared on stage in 1955, making his way into a film career with 1956’s It Happened in Aden.
We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Michael Lonsdale in this time of mourning.
