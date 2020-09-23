Tom Cruise’s Journey To Space For His Movie Is Getting Real

Earlier this year it was reported that Tom Cruise was working with Elon Musk's SpaceX on a project that would see a movie actually shot in space. While we might call something like that a silly rumor coming from anybody else, Tom Cruise has built a reputation of not only being willing to perform extreme stunts himself but actually looking for opportunities to do so. Now, a Twitter account that follows space exploration has posted a schedule for future space travel missions that seems to confirm that both Tom Cruise and one of his frequent collaborators, writer/director Doug Liman, and currently booked to go to the International Space Station in October 2021 on board SpaceX's Dragon Axiom. And there's still an empty seat on the flight if you want to go.