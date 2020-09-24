How Bohemian Rhapsody Proves Hollywood Needs To Stop Making Biopics Until The Subjects Are Dead

It's completely understandable why movies based on true stories, specifically biopics, are so popular, both with Hollywood and with audiences. There's something that just feels different when the drama that we're seeing unfold actually happened. Of course, no biopic entirely survives adaptation, and so the story isn't ever 100% true, but the basic story is usually there. This is why the recent news that we'll be seeing a biopic about Madonna that will be directed by her, and before that one starring Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan, is not surprising. It is, however, slightly disconcerting, because I'm afraid both of these films may fall victim to what I will call "The Bohemian Rhapsody Problem" and I think it's a reason that movies like these should not be coming quite so soon.