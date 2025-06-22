There's Been A Lot Of Chatter About Mamma Mia 3, And Enough Is Enough!

Why? Why does Hollywood keep doing this?

I may not like the fact that most movies at the box office are sequels, reboots, and remakes. I’ve discussed it time and again. The Disney-live action remakes haven’t done well, inevitable sequels have entirely bombed, and it feels like there have been some new original movies that have taken the world by storm (like Sinners and how it’s just awesome ).

But then there are movies like this – like Mamma Mia! – that don’t need a sequel but got one anyway because why not? But fine, fine, Mamma Mia! was one of the highest-grossing musical movies ever, and I could see why it got one even if I don’t necessarily agree with it.

However, now there are talks of a third movie happening, some chatter spreading around the internet, and no. No, we do not need this. And I’ll tell you exactly why enough is enough.

The First Mamma Mia Was Great, The Second Was Fine

I have talked at length about how much I love the first Mamma Mia! movie , and honestly? I stand by that years later. In fact, this film is a comfort of mine, as I’m sure it is for many other people.

While I also have other comfort movies – like Midsommar, for some odd reason – Mamma Mia! has pretty much consistently been up there for several years of my life. In fact, I even went to see the stage production on Broadway for a moving-up present in 8th grade because I loved the movie adaptation so much. This film has been a part of my life for years; I’ve loved the Mamma Mia! cast and so much more.

Then Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again came out, and it was…fine.

I’ll repeat it: this film did not need a sequel. It really had the perfect feel-good ending, and there was no real need to see the continuation of Sophie’s story in any way, shape, or form. However, it was a huge musical, and many people still loved it, so whatever.

The second film didn’t make as much as the first, but it was relatively successful enough for there to be talks of a possible third movie happening – and what the heck? Why?

The Story Really Does Not Need To Be Continued

This is my biggest qualm. The story is done. It’s complete; we don’t need anything else with this!

The first film itself was done the best. It was the same story as the stage production: a girl searching for her true biological father and inviting three men she assumed, based on her mother’s journal, could be him. The story ends with her not caring and agreeing that all three could be ⅓ of a father to her, and everyone dances off to a lovely party in Greece. How much more of a perfect ending could you get than that?

But then they had to make the second film, which, honestly, I had to rewatch to really tell you what the story was they decided to tell. It mainly flashed back and forth between Donna’s past and Sophie’s present, showing parallels between Sophie having issues with Sky and Donna’s summer, where Sophie was conceived, and all that.

It’s just too much, it’s too much. At a certain point, we find out that Donna isn’t even around anymore; she’s passed away, which is so sad. I mean, it’s not like Mamma Mia! was one of Meryl Streep’s best movies or anything, but I feel like her role was diminished so much in the sequel.

What’s the point of continuing with this story? Will they create an entirely new story for a possible third film? Is Sophie going to take over the island entirely now? I don’t know.

I Don't Think Anyone From The First Two Are Set To Come Back

There’s a Deadline article from May 2025 about Mamma Mia 3 being in “active development” from film producer Judy Cramer. She also teased that Meryl Streep might be back for the third film, but there has really been nothing confirmed about that.

But even so, how on earth would she appear? Donna is literally dead in the Mamma Mia world now, and now you’re saying somehow she’s going to occur? And as for that, how much of the original cast is really going to return? Nothing has been talked about or confirmed at all. There have been teases, but no announcements, nothing.

As for that, the Deadline article also mentioned that Sabrina Carpenter could join the cast of Mamma Mia 3, and that’s cool and all; it’s not like she isn’t an actress – but I don’t know, there’s just something about casting a pop star like her in this beloved franchise without any official confirmation of this film or its possible returning stars that leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

How Many More Ultra Famous ABBA Songs Are There To Put In Here?

Not to sound like a youngin’ here, but how many more famous ABBA songs can we really put into a third movie?

Obviously, the first film had the most famous ABBA songs because that’s what the original Mamma Mia! musical was about – it was a jukebox musical that focused on their most famous pieces. The second one featured some lesser-known songs, some moderately popular ones, and then just a few re-recordings of songs we had heard in the original.

How many more songs can we realistically include in a third movie that the general public will recognize and enjoy watching? Are we just going to dive super deep into their discography now and pull out some B-sides? I’m not sure where we’re going with this.

There Are So Many Other Great Musicals That Could Be Adapted

This, hands down, is one of the things I’m most annoyed about with this – there are so many amazing modern musicals that could benefit from the adaptation treatment. Yet, we’re stuck with another Mamma Mia! movie. Really?

You could look into the Greek worlds of Hadestown or the hilarious songs of Book of Mormon – heck, even Lin-Manuel Miranda could somehow adapt Hamilton into a film, which, honestly, will probably happen at some point. There’s already a Disney+ original film dedicated to the stage production. Instead, we might be going back to Greece for another pointless Mamma Mia film.

I don’t know; maybe I’m too cynical about this, but it just feels like any sequel tends to harm the reputation of the original further. And that’s the last thing I want for the Mamma Mia movies. I wish they would have just stopped at first, but Hollywood’s gotta Hollywood – and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing another film of this very soon, despite the gut feeling I have that it’ll be awful.

Ugh, maybe I should rewatch the original. That’ll put me in a better mood.