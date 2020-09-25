Bill And Ted Face The Music And 6 Other Movies That Had Wild Alternate Endings

What are some of the most wild alternate endings that never made the final cut, if they ever saw the light of day in the first place? Well, the answers might surprise you, even the ones for well-storied films like Return of the Jedi or 28 Days Later. Then there are some more recent entries, like Bad Boys For Life and Joker that have some pretty dark turns that we can understand weren’t exactly theater-ready. However, let’s start off with the first example we mentioned at the head of this discussion: Bill & Ted Face The Music. How fitting to travel through the land of what could have been than with those two righteous dudes!