What Keira Knightley Learned From Women’s Activist Sally Alexander While Preparing For Misbehaviour

What’s particularly interesting about the story of Miss World through Misbehaviour is how it also shifts to the perspective of the contestants in the competition. While the feminist activists were fighting against the objectification of women across a very popular broadcast of the age, some of the women involved in the competition were using the experience to gain new opportunities for themselves. That year, the first and second place crown were given to the first Black women, of Grenada and South Africa, serving as a landmark year for the competition.