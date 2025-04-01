Sydney Sweeney Wore A Gorgeous Corseted Dress When The Housemaid Debuted Its First Footage, But I'm Loving Amanda Seyfried's Mean Girls Throwback Look

If there's something we can expect from Sydney Sweeney when she attends a function, it's an A+ fashion sense! After the Euphoria actress gave Bond Girl energy at an Oscars afterparty and brought back leg warmers for Paris Fashion Week, she's stepped out on the CinemaCon carpet in a gorgeous silver corset dress alongside her The Housemaid cast. However, I must talk about her co-star, Amanda Seyfried's throwback look that's giving Mean Girls!

Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried's Winning CinemaCon Looks

Seyfried totally brought plaid mini-skirts back while at CinemaCon's Lionsgate presentation. The plaid skirt is very Y2K, but I loved how she classed it up with a floaty and feminine semi-sheer white collared button-up shirt with floral details. Check it out:

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but this ensemble of Amanda Seyfried's totally reminds me of something her Mean Girls character, Karen, would wear, and yes, that's totally a compliment.

Both blonde beauties were joined by their co-star Brandon Sklenar (who you might recognize from It Ends With Us and 1923) and director Paul Feig, who memorably helmed movies like Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor and Spy. And both men looked dressed to impress. However, let's get back to the ladies' looks for a second.

Seyfried's look, which she finished off with black pumps, was courtesy of Ashish’s fall 2024, per Who What Wear. Meanwhile, Sweeney's dress is from Wiederhoeft's Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection, as styled by Molly Dickson.

Both looks by the actresses are trendy and gorgeous and have me stoked for their upcoming movie. However, Seyfried's fit has me wanting to recreate it and revive a favorite early '00s trend for 2025.

What Happened At The Housemaid CinemaCon Panel?

Now, to get to business a bit. Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Paul Feig were in attendance at the Las Vegas convention to unveil the first footage for The Housemaid, which is set to release on Christmas Day. The cast just wrapped filming one of 2025's upcoming book adaptations, and Seyfried told the audience the movie had her going places she "never thought" she would and feeling so liberated.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In The Housemaid, Seyfried will play Nina, one half of the Winchester couple (Sklenar will play her husband Andrew), as they hire Sydney Sweeney's Millie as a live-in housemaid. During the panel, Sweeney said she could not put down Freida McFadden's viral book the film is based on and even ended up reading all three books in the matter of a week. As she shared:

I love when there’s unexpected turns. They’re fucked up, flawed and messy but you also love them at the same time… you start to question your own morals.

Seyfried also shared the movie has some "wacky shit" and "something special." The Housemaid was published in 2022 and soon became a favorite among readers. It follows Millie as she tries to start a new chapter amidst a troubled past by starting this new job with the Winchesters. However, it's not long before tensions begin to heighten and dynamics begin to go in an odd direction.

We're looking forward to this title's release on December 25, 2025 (and the looks these actresses will serve on its press tour)!