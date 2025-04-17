Nicole Kidman Has Quietly Racked Up A Sweet Female-Driven Milestone In Hollywood

In the past, women-led projects were on the decline, with a study in 2015 showing that only 25% of TV shows were run by women, and the percentage of female-directed films declined in 2021 . Fortunately, great strides have been made recently for female-led crews. Game-changing female TV creators like Shonda Rhimes and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are still killing it with their projects, and 2025 has plenty of must-see movies from female directors . After Nicole Kidman has worked with plenty of women who are stellar behind the camera, she’s quietly racked up a female-driven Hollywood milestone that screams girl power.

According to a 2023 UCLA study, fewer than 15% of theatrically-released movies were directed by women. While the #MeToo Movement voiced the need for female directors to get more work, significant improvement didn’t follow. According to Nicole Kidman's interview with TIME , this was all the more reason why she pledged in 2017 to work with a female director every 18 months. After all, the Australian actress felt the best way to shed light on a female director’s work was to star in it.

So far, Nicole Kidman has done well on her promise by quietly racking up a female-driven milestone— she’s partnered with a combination of at least 19 female directors and showrunners in the past eight years. If you’d like to know which of these female-led projects the Australia actress has been a part of, take a look at the list below:

Top of the Lake: China Girl (2017)- Jane Campion

The Beguiled (2017)- Sofia Coppola

Great Performers: Horror Show (2017)- Floria Sigismondi

Destroyer (2018)- Karyn Kusama

Big Little Lies (2017)- Andrea Arnold

The Undoing (2020)- Susanne Bier

Roar (2022)- Kim Gehrig, So Yong Kim, Rashida Jones, Liz Flahive, Anya Adams, Quyen Tran

Expats (2024)- Lulu Wang

Babygirl (2024)- Halina Reijn

The Perfect Couple (2024)- Jenna Lamia, Susanne Bier

Spellbound (2024)- Vicky Jenson

Holland (2025)- Mimi Cave

The Last Anniversary (2025)- Samantha Strauss

It’s truly inspirational that Nicole Kidman continues to shine a light on talented female directors by starring in their movies. I’d like to believe the Moulin Rouge actress understands how important it is for female crew members to make a name for themselves since she’s had behind-the-scenes roles herself. Kidman also works as a producer with her own production company , Blossom Films. First created in 2010, Blossom Films is responsible for bringing together female casts and crews like Big Little Lies, The Perfect Couple, Holland, and more. What a pioneer star she is.

Nicole Kidman’s 2025 TV premieres will have the actress working with over 19 female directors in the past eight years. She’ll be playing a forensic pathologist in the Amazon Prime Video series Scarpetta, created by Liz Sarnoff. There's also the Apple TV+ series Margo's Got Money Troubles, which will be directed by Dearbhla Walsh, Kate Herron, and Alice Seabright. We also can’t forget about the movie sequel, Practical Magic 2, with The Undoing and The Perfect Couple’s Susanne Bier reportedly directing.