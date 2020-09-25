New Avatar 2 Set Photos Include The Human Cast And Gunfights

Leave a Comment
James Cameron is a filmmaker known for his visionary cinematography and record breaking box office draw. His 2009 blockbuster Avatar became the highest grossing movie of all time, before recently being dethroned by Avengers: Endgame. But there's another four movies coming down the pipeline, starting the mysterious Avatar 2. Production on the movie has resumed in New Zealand, and a new photo from the set showed off the human characters and an upcoming gunfight.
Avatar 2 will pick up years after the original film, with Jake and Neytiri having a family on Pandora. Unfortunately RDA returns to the planet to continue the fight, introducing a slew of new characters in the process. Photos from the set have been methodically released to help buoy anticipation for the movie, and the latest pair are no exception. Check them out below.
Humans are back on Pandora, and it looks like its war this time around. Because while the first Avatar showed the tale of cultivation gone wrong, the next invasion of the planet will likely be even more violent. And the entire Na'vi might have to unite in order to defend their home and its natural resources in Avatar 2.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of producer Jon Landau, who previously worked with James Cameron on Titanic. The Oscar winning producer has been posting plenty of exciting images from the Avatar sequels set. And while many of these sneak peeks seem to be focused on motion capture and the extensive underwater work being done, these newest photos took us back on land.
Jon Landau was gave the folks captured in the set photo, including Second Unit director Garrett Warren and stunt performer Steve Brown. With a production as massive as the Avatar sequels, there are tons of artists collaborating to turn the vision into a reality. And the Second Unit director in has a ton of responsibility, especially since two movies are being filmed at once.
The second shot shows an upcoming gunfight in Avatar 2, one of the many action sequences that James Cameron likely has planned for the fandom. Moviegoers have been waiting over a decade to return to Pandora, so there's a ton of pressure and hype around the upcoming blockbuster. And smart money says Cameron manages to up the ante even more when the franchise returns to theaters.
There are a ton of new characters making their debut in Avatar 2, with some strong talent attached to bring them to life. Edie Falco and Michelle Yeoh will be new humans, while Kate Winslet will play Na'vi newcomer Ronal. Fans are also eager to see how Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang manage to fit into the narrative, despite both of their characters' apparent deaths in the first Avatar.
After a new delay, Avatar 2 is currently expected to hit theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.