10 Great Movies Available On Plex Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The streaming world is a pretty big universe, with several major players that everyone knows and loves dominating the landscape. But there are a whole bunch of worthy providers that fly under the radar, with just as many old favorites and hidden gems waiting to be discovered as the major competition hauls in every month. Which is why I’d like to introduce you to a new friend of ours: Plex!