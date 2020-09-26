Scream 5 Has Already Hit A COVID-Related Setback

Scream 5 is staying on schedule (minus a few days) after three positive cases were found on set due to the production implementing a pod/zone approach that many Hollywood films have adopted, per Deadline. The production separates itself in a number of groups that do not interact with each other. If the virus had reached the main pod that includes the main cast, directors, assistant directors and director of photography, then it may be a story much like The Batman, which saw its its main star, Robert Pattinson, testing positive.