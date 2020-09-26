Scream 5 Has Already Hit A COVID-Related Setback

Leave a Comment
Even when the pandemic lurks, Scream 5 has a rough time overshadowing Ghostface. The production for the sequel starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox has been struck with three COVID cases. Three crew members on the set in North Carolina have tested positive for the virus, but the production is still reportedly set to resume on Monday after shutting down for four days.
Scream 5 is staying on schedule (minus a few days) after three positive cases were found on set due to the production implementing a pod/zone approach that many Hollywood films have adopted, per Deadline. The production separates itself in a number of groups that do not interact with each other. If the virus had reached the main pod that includes the main cast, directors, assistant directors and director of photography, then it may be a story much like The Batman, which saw its its main star, Robert Pattinson, testing positive.
The Scream 5 crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 have been immediately quarantined and tested further, as the rest of the cast and crew not part of that pod will continue to shoot in Wilmington, NC. A number of Hollywood productions have continued business as usual, with new protocols such as this put in place in anticipation for their release dates.
Scream 5 will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who were behind last year’s original horror comedy Ready or Not. It will mark the first Scream movie without Wes Craven at the helm.
The legendary filmmaker passed back in 2015 of a brain tumor. The original cast seem trusting of the new creatives since just about everyone signed on to reprise their roles. David Arquette was first on board, Courtney Cox was confirmed next and Neve Campbell officially rounded out the cast earlier this month with this post:
Joining them is a massive cast including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding. You actress Ortega recently teased what’s to come in the 2022 release:
It fits perfectly [in the franchise]. Also how incredible that we have the main cast coming back. That is insane to me... Throughout the years, the franchise has done really well at calling back and bringing some sort of nostalgic aspects to the script. I'll definitely say that there are some here.
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett brought a bit of Scream energy with them on Ready Or Not already, with that movie centering on a newlywed being hunted by her in-laws, who are part of a dark cult. Scream 5 is still ahead of schedule by our measure, despite the small setback. It was originally intended for 2021, but Scream 5 has carved a date for itself on January 14, 2022. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend for more movie updates.