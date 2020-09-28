Why Playing Sherlock Holmes Is Much More Freeing Than Superman Or The Witcher, According To Henry Cavill

When it comes to Sherlock Holmes, I wasn’t reading the books of Sherlock Holmes necessarily. So I managed to absolve myself of this duty which I put on myself which is being a law loyalist; it’s always about the details. I’m the most annoying guy on set, because I’m saying, ‘Excuse me, you do realize this should be happening and they wouldn’t do that and you haven’t read this then that means this would be impossible. Everyone’s just going, ‘Henry just shut up and do the thing.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t wanna do the thing. He wouldn’t do it this way but he can do this.’ With Sherlock, because I absolved myself of being that psychopathic law loyalist… we could craft a Sherlock that was supportive of Enola of a character.