5 Reasons Why Kill Bill Vol. 3 Should Be Tarantino's Next And Last Movie

So, since Kill Bill was the film that Tarantino experimented with the most, it would only be fitting that his final film would be an overstuffed hodgepodge of all of the different genres that Tarantino loves so much but hasn’t gotten a chance to toy with. And since this would be his last hurrah, fans would be open to seeing the full landscape of everything Tarantino’s mind has yet to offer. And what better movie would that be than a capper to one of his most ambitious movies ever? He has said that he wanted to do something “epilogue-y” for his final picture. So why not a third Kill Bill film? For Tarantino, an epilogue doesn’t necessarily have to be quiet. It can be as loud as he wants it to be.