Black Panther's Costume Designer Recalls Exactly How Incredible It Was To See Chadwick Boseman Step Into The Suit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, but there are a handful of characters who stand out among the rest as fan favorites. Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa was certainly one of those, especially following the release of Ryan Coogler's massively successful Black Panther. The 2018 movie was a pop culture sensation, breaking box office records and earning a whopping seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Costume designer Ruth E. Carter took home an Academy Award for her work on the blockbuster, and recently spoke to the incredible moment where she saw the late Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther's signature suit.