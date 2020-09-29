Why I'm Way More Excited About A Live Action Lion King Sequel Than The First One

The new movie will give the filmmakers a chance to go back and fine-tune the parts of the technology that didn't work as well and perhaps find a way to make it more successful. We see this phenomenon in the video game world often. When a new concept or game engine is introduced, it might have a lot of promise, but the newness of it can mean a lot more bugs and various elements just not working as well as possible. When the game sequel comes along, it almost always plays better than the original because the developers are more familiar with everything and have learned how to get the best performance out of it.