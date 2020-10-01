Notorious Vs. All Eyez On Me: Which Rap Biopic Was Better

The Story

What’s a biopic without an interesting story? Both movies go into the lives of their subjects, but which one is the most accurate and satisfies the fans more?

Notorious

Notorious is told in flashback, starting at Biggie’s death, and then going into his childhood, his jail time, his rise to fame, and then his ultimate demise. But how accurate is the movie?

Well, it depends on who you ask. Rapper, ‘Lil Kim, played by Power’s star Naturi Naughton didn’t appreciate how she was portrayed. But otherwise, it seems to be mostly accurate judging from what his family and friends have said. But is it interesting? The answer is yes! The story moves briskly, and it even has humor at times, just like The Notorious B.I.G. himself.