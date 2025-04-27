Monica Lewinsky Had A Hilarious Comment After Halle Berry Thanked Fans For Saying She's So 'Fine' And Maybe The Most Rapped About Woman In History

At 58 years old, Halle Berry continues to captivate fans with both her beauty (hello, Mother’s Day butt pic) as well as her projects on the 2025 movie calendar, and that fact is proven by how often her name appears in song. However, she’s far from the only woman to be immortalized in pop culture, and as Berry took to social media to show appreciation for being possibly the most rapped-about woman in history, Monica Lewinsky, 51, added her own hilarious two cents.

The Academy Award-winning actress took some time recently to respond to a fan on X (Twitter) who made a comment about how often artists name-drop Halle Berry and how “fine” she is, as she posted:

and I appreciate each rap song reference. 🤍 what are you guys’ favorite? https://t.co/XFo1ZqOw14April 25, 2025

It’s wild when you think about all the rent-free space Halle Berry is taking up in people’s heads. Of course, you’ve got Hurricane Chris’ "Halle Berry (She's Fine)," and MIssy Elliott popped in to remind us of her “Work It” line, “Don't I look like a Halle Berry poster?” A handful of other examples include:

Halle Berry, hallelujah. Holla back, I'll do ya. – “F**kin’ Problems” by A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

– “F**kin’ Problems” by A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar That girl look like Halle Berry when I'm on them beans. – “Round of Applause” by Waka Flocka Flame feat. Drake

– “Round of Applause” by Waka Flocka Flame feat. Drake Why Halle have to let a white man pop her to get an Oscar? – “Why” by Jadakiss feat. Anthony Hamilton

– “Why” by Jadakiss feat. Anthony Hamilton ‘What kind of girls do you like?’ Well, that's various. I like long hair, or them Halle Berry cuts. – “Macs and Dons” by The Notorious B.I.G.

– “Macs and Dons” by The Notorious B.I.G. Girl, why you never ready? For as long as you took, You better look like Halle Berry... Or Beyoncé. – “Beach Is Better (Interlude)” by Jay-Z

– “Beach Is Better (Interlude)” by Jay-Z It go Halle Berry or hallelujah. – “Money Trees” by Kendrick Lamar feat. Jay Rock

Honestly, there are so many. You can make a full Halle Berry playlist with all her mentions (and those definitely exist). But, as one can imagine, the Monster’s Ball star isn’t the only woman to make her way into rap lyrics, and the narrative isn’t always as complimentary.

Monica Lewinsky, who became infamous in the 1990s as the White House intern who had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton, has also had her name appear in a song or two (or 100), and she had a funny proposal in the comments of Halle Berry’s tweet:

wanna trade?!? 😉

It’s undeniable that Monica Lewinsky has had a rougher go of it than Halle Berry when it comes to how she’s portrayed in pop culture. Instead of the general public recognizing the president’s abuse of power with the then-22-year-old White House staffer, Lewinsky became the punchline of every late-night joke.

Rap artists didn’t pull their punches either, with G-Eazy titling a 2014 song “Monica Lewinsky,” and even female rappers like Beyoncé and Lil Kim taking shots. Lewinsky called out the Renaissance singer for using her name as a verb in “Partition,” when Beyoncé sings, “He Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown.” Other Lewinsky rap references include:

I'm on the top floor; presidential suite. Monica Lewinsky; presidential freak. – “Top Floor” by Kirko Bang feat. 2 Chainz

– “Top Floor” by Kirko Bang feat. 2 Chainz Made a livin' and a killin' off it, ever since Bill Clinton was still in office with Monica Lewinsky feelin' on his nutsack. – “Rap God” by Eminem

– “Rap God” by Eminem Man, I straight Lewinsky these bitches. Get brain and bust on they clothes. – “Rough” by Jeezy feat. Freddie Gibbs

– “Rough” by Jeezy feat. Freddie Gibbs See me looking like a hundred mill. Like Lewinsky I'm trying to blow a Bill. – “Looks Like Money” by Lil Kim

– “Looks Like Money” by Lil Kim Nerf gun shoota, with a dumb aim, leaving Monica Lewinsky with a cum stain. – “Killin' Em” by Chris Webby

– “Killin' Em” by Chris Webby I will take you to my office, make you give me that Lewinsky. – “Witit” by Danny Brown

So, while Halle Berry’s mentions are primarily comments on her being the epitome of beauty (honestly, how many people could have pulled off that mirrored Oscars dress?), Monica Lewinsky’s rap legacy is composed almost exclusively of references to oral sex and semen.

In the years since the Clinton scandal, Monica Lewinsky has become an activist against cyberbullying, harassment and public shaming. I honestly can’t tell you which woman has been name-dropped in more rap songs, but in this case context is everything!